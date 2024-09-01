ADVERTISEMENT

Youth from Manali arrested under POCSO Act

Published - September 01, 2024 06:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ashok Nagar All-Women police rescued two minor girls who had gone missing in Ennore on Friday. A senior official of the Greater Chennai Police said the mother of one of the victims lodged a complaint on August 29 stating that her 16-year-old daughter and another girl from Ashok Nagar had gone missing. Based on the complaint, the police found that the girls had gone to celebrate the birthday of S. Tharun, 19, of Manali. He had befriended them on social media. After rescuing the girls, the police registered a case against Tharun under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him.

