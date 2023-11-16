ADVERTISEMENT

Youth from Maharashtra arrested for sending morphed image of girl to her father 

November 16, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two laptops, six mobile phones, six external hard disks, and 18 memory cards have been seized from him

The Hindu Bureau

The cyber crime police of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested a 23-year-old youth for allegedly sending morphed images of a girl to her father. The complainant from Sowcarpet stated that he received the images from an unknown Telegram ID. The IP address of the sender was obtained, which was linked to a mobile number, and IMEI details were found to one Shubham Khajanchi, 23, of Thane, Maharashtra. A special team arrested Shubham last week at his residence. Two laptops, six mobile phones, six external hard disks, and 18 memory cards have been seized from him. Later, he was brought to the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US