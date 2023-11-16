Youth from Maharashtra arrested for sending morphed image of girl to her father 

November 16, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The cyber crime police of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested a 23-year-old youth for allegedly sending morphed images of a girl to her father. The complainant from Sowcarpet stated that he received the images from an unknown Telegram ID. The IP address of the sender was obtained, which was linked to a mobile number, and IMEI details were found to one Shubham Khajanchi, 23, of Thane, Maharashtra. A special team arrested Shubham last week at his residence. Two laptops, six mobile phones, six external hard disks, and 18 memory cards have been seized from him. Later, he was brought to the city.