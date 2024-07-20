ADVERTISEMENT

Youth from Madhya Pradesh held for engaging impersonator to take exam

Published - July 20, 2024 12:44 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Avadi Tank Factory police on Friday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly engaging an impersonator to take a written exam, held for recruitment to a sweeper post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue came to light when the youth, Karan Singh Rathore of Madhya sPradesh, appeared for the physical test for the post on Thursday. An examiner found that the photo on his hall ticket (for the written test) was different from the one on his ID card, produced for the physical test.

When questioned, Karan confessed that he had asked another person to appear for the written test on his behalf.

The CRPF authorities lodged a police complaint, based on which Karan was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US