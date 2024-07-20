Youth from Madhya Pradesh held for engaging impersonator to take exam

The Avadi Tank Factory police on Friday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly engaging an impersonator to take a written exam, held for recruitment to a sweeper post.

The issue came to light when the youth, Karan Singh Rathore of Madhya sPradesh, appeared for the physical test for the post on Thursday. An examiner found that the photo on his hall ticket (for the written test) was different from the one on his ID card, produced for the physical test.

When questioned, Karan confessed that he had asked another person to appear for the written test on his behalf.

The CRPF authorities lodged a police complaint, based on which Karan was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

