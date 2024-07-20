GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth from Madhya Pradesh held for engaging impersonator to take exam

Published - July 20, 2024 12:44 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Avadi Tank Factory police on Friday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly engaging an impersonator to take a written exam, held for recruitment to a sweeper post.

The issue came to light when the youth, Karan Singh Rathore of Madhya sPradesh, appeared for the physical test for the post on Thursday. An examiner found that the photo on his hall ticket (for the written test) was different from the one on his ID card, produced for the physical test.

When questioned, Karan confessed that he had asked another person to appear for the written test on his behalf.

The CRPF authorities lodged a police complaint, based on which Karan was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.