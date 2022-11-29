Youth from Bihar murdered in Chennai, police on the lookout for man involved in brawl with him

November 29, 2022 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Guindy police are on the lookout for a man, in connection with the murder of a youth who was working at a chaat shop in Guindy. The identity of the youth has not yet been ascertained. The police have formed special teams to apprehend the accused and are also enquiring with the chaat shop owner.

A senior officer of the Chennai City Police said a chaat shop is operating on Masoodhi Street in Guindy where several migrant workers are employed. On Monday, a youth from Bihar was recruited, which did not go down well with another worker named Rakesh, a native of Uttar Pradesh. Rakesh had a fight with the youth, suspecting that the former’s mobile phone had been stolen by the latter, on Monday evening. The heated argument between the two turned physical, and the youth from Bihar was killed. The accused, Rakesh, escaped from the place.

The Guindy police, on being alerted, sent the body to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for a post-mortem and are also investigating with the chaat shop owner to identify the victim, who was recruited through an agent.