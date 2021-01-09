Youth from Aminjikarai ends life after police enquiry

CHENNAI

09 January 2021 01:18 IST

He had unknowingly bought a stolen mobile phone

A 24-year-old ended his life on Thursday allegedly after the police questioned him about a second-hand mobile phone he had bought for his mother, which turned out to be a stolen device.

The victim has been identified as Lakshmanan. He was a resident of Aminjikarai and worked at a private steel manufacturing company in Ambattur. He was found dead on a railway track near Nungambakkam.

According to police sources, he had bought a second-hand mobile phone last month for his mother’s use. He was unaware that it had been stolen.

Advertising

Advertising

Personnel form the Basin Bridge police station traced the device using its IMEI number.

On Tuesday, the police enquired with Lakshmanan’s mother about the mobile phone. Lakshaman later contacted the police himself and said he had no idea that the phone was stolen. He was asked to provide information on the seller.

The police suspect a quarrel between him and his family members over the purchase of the stolen device could have led him to the extreme decision.

The Government Railway Police, Egmore, registered a case and sent the body to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Those in need of counselling may contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.