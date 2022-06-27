Youth found murdered in Chengalpattu

Special Correspondent June 27, 2022 00:52 IST

Special Correspondent June 27, 2022 00:52 IST

The police have sent out a lookout notice for the missing persons in and around the police stations to identify the victim

The police have sent out a lookout notice for the missing persons in and around the police stations to identify the victim

The Chengalpattu taluk police are searching for the identity of a youth who was found dead on the Vallampathy Kalpakkam Road on Saturday. A police official said the residents of Vallampathy found the body of a youth aged about 25 with several injuries near the arch of the Amman temple in the locality. The Chengalpattu taluk police retrieved the body and sent it to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for a post-mortem. The police have sent out a lookout notice for the missing persons in and around the police stations to identify the victim. Also, the police are taking steps to verify the footage of the closed circuit television cameras installed in the locality.



Our code of editorial values