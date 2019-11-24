Youth found murdered in Ambattur

A 27-year-old youth was murdered at a manufacturing unit in Ambattur Industrial Estate on Friday.

The police have launced a manhunt to nab two suspects from Odisha, who worked at the unit owned by the father of the deceased.

S. Anandan runs the unit for moulding iron material. His son, A. Prabakaran, left his house in Vyasarpadi early on Friday, and did not return. His mobile phone was switched off. Mr. Anandan then got to the unit, and found its door open.

Upon entering, he found his son lying dead, with injury marks on his face. Initial investigation revealed that a few workers from Odisha were the last to be seen with him.

The police suspect that they had a quarrel with Prabakaran, which may have led to the murder.