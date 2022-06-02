Chennai

Youth found dead

A man was found dead in Moolakarai in Tiruvallur district on Wednesday evening. 

On receiving an alert, a team of the Vengal police reached the spot and began investigation after sending the body to the Government General Hospital, Tiruvallur, for post-mortem.

The police identified the victim as Pooarasan, 24, of Thandalam who was a welder in a private firm. He was lying in a pool of blood and his bike was parked near the body at the scene of occurrence.


