Youth found dead

Sivaraman R 10065 June 02, 2022 23:47 IST

A man was found dead in Moolakarai in Tiruvallur district on Wednesday evening.

On receiving an alert, a team of the Vengal police reached the spot and began investigation after sending the body to the Government General Hospital, Tiruvallur, for post-mortem.

The police identified the victim as Pooarasan, 24, of Thandalam who was a welder in a private firm. He was lying in a pool of blood and his bike was parked near the body at the scene of occurrence.