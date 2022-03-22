Youth found dead on railway track near Tiruttani 

March 22, 2022 22:53 IST

The mutilated body of a 20-year-old youth was found on the railway track on Tuesday morning in PonPadi village near Tiruttani. His relatives alleged foul play in his death.

Advertising

Advertising

The victim was identified as J. Thoni alias Thoneeswaran, of Singarajapuram village near Tiruttani who was pursuing first year degree course in a private college. On hearing about the youth’s death, his relatives and family members resorted to a protest demanding action against those responsible for the death. They said the youth was in love with a girl and blamed her family members for his death. The Tiruttani Police and Government Railway Police were conducting enquiries.

The loco pilot of an express train which passed the track in the early hours recorded in the railway station register that there was a case of death by suicide. Further investigation is on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpling 044-24640050)