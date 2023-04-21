HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth found dead in a parked car in Kundrathur 

The car owner in his complaint to the police said that he had parked his car near his house and found a youth dead inside. The victim was in the driver’s seat and had fastened the seat belt

April 21, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A-23-year-old man was found dead in a parked car near a house in Kundrathur. The police recovered his body and began investigation on Friday.

The police sources said Gopinath of Natham, Kundrathur, claimed that he had parked his car near his house and found a youth dead inside. The victim was in the driver’s seat and had fastened the seat belt. The Kundrathur police reached the spot and sent the body to Government General Hospital, Chrompet, for post-mortem.

Police said the deceased was identified as Ajay Kumar, 23, from Jharkhand. He was staying with his sister’s family and working in a private firm in Thirumudivakkam. He was dismissed from the job on Thursday night.

The police have launched an investigation into how he entered the car and the circumstances that led to his death.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

Related Topics

Chennai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.