Youth found dead in a parked car in Kundrathur 

April 21, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

A-23-year-old man was found dead in a parked car near a house in Kundrathur. The police recovered his body and began investigation on Friday.

The police sources said Gopinath of Natham, Kundrathur, claimed that he had parked his car near his house and found a youth dead inside. The victim was in the driver’s seat and had fastened the seat belt. The Kundrathur police reached the spot and sent the body to Government General Hospital, Chrompet, for post-mortem.

Police said the deceased was identified as Ajay Kumar, 23, from Jharkhand. He was staying with his sister’s family and working in a private firm in Thirumudivakkam. He was dismissed from the job on Thursday night.

The police have launched an investigation into how he entered the car and the circumstances that led to his death.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).