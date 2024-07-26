GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth falls to death from Kathipara Grade Separator

Published - July 26, 2024 06:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A youth fell to death from the Kathipara Grade Separator on Friday.

The police said it is a case of suicide and identified the victim as G.S. Samuel Raj, 23, of Krishna Nagar in Virugambakkam. He was an MBA graduate. They established his identity using the documents in his bag. Preliminary investigation revealed that Samuel Raj was allegedly frustrated over his unsuccessful cricketing career. The victim’s mobile phone had been stolen by an onlooker immediately after the incident, the police said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

