Youth falls to death from 8th floor of apartment in Chembarambakkam

CHENNAI

18 October 2021 03:13 IST

He was trying to reach his room on eighth floor

A 21-year-old accidentally fell to his death from the eighth floor of an 18-storey apartment in Poonamallee while climbing a pipeline to reach his room.

Police identified the victim as Navin Kumar Arun, a native of Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. He was doing B.Tech in biomedical science at an engineering college in Thandalam, near Poonamallee, and stayed with his friends at the apartment in Chembarambakkam.

The police said on Saturday night, the group was celebrating a friend’s birthday in a flat on the ninth floor. After midnight, Navin wanted to return to his room, and he tried climbing down the pipe to enter his room through the window. He fell and died on the spot.

Police personnel sent the body for post-mortem examination. A case was registered, and Navin’s friends were interrogated.