Youth falls from moving tractor, dies

A 21-year-old resident of Perumal Koil Street, Pakkam village, died when he fell from a moving tractor on Saturday night. The victim was rushed to the Pazhaverkadu Government Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A senior police official said Kannan alias Santosh was returning home after working on the fields on a tractor driven by K. Mahalingam, 56, of the same locality.

The victim was sitting near the driver but as the tractor was driven in a rash manner, Santosh lost control and fell from the vehicle. His body was later sent to Ponneri government hospital for postmortem.

The Thirupalaivanam police, based on the complaint from Santosh’s father Kumar, arrested Mahalingam.