Youth electrocuted while recording for video in Tondiarpet railway yard

Published - June 19, 2024 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI

The Government Railway Police, Korukkupet, recovered the body

The Hindu Bureau

In a freak incident, a teenager was electrocuted when he accidentally touched a high-tension wire while recording a video on a rail tanker in the Tondiarpet railway yard.

The police identified the victim as Kavin Siddharth, 19, of Ellaiamman Koil Street in Tiruvottiyur and was a third-year BBA student at a city college. He celebrated his birthday along with his friends and came to the railway yard in VOC Nagar to shoot a video to post on social media. He climbed one of the stationary tankers in the yard and raised his hands. They made contact with the overhead high-tension cable, electrocuting him.

The Government Railway Police, Korukkupet, recovered his body and investigated.

