Youth electrocuted while erecting flagpole in Manali 

December 15, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old youth was electrocuted when an iron flagpole he was erecting touched high-tension wire in Chinna Sekkadu near Manali on Friday.

The victim has been identified as A. Elappan, a diploma holder employed in a private company. On Friday, a cyclone relief camp organised by the DMK was to be held on Padasalai Street. His uncle, Kuppusamy, was in charge of the flags and banners for the event and Elappan was assisting him in the work.

Police sources said in the early hours of Friday, while Kuppusamy was working nearby, Elappan was erecting the party flag poles. As he was erecting a pole, it accidentally touched a high-tension overhead electric cable and he was thrown to the ground.

Manali police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. Police investigated further after registering a case.

