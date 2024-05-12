ADVERTISEMENT

Youth electrocuted while cleaning house in Kolathur

Published - May 12, 2024 06:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A youth was electrocuted while cleaning a house in Kolathur on Saturday. 

The police said Rajan of Tirupathi nagar in Kolathur had hired a cleaning contractor through an online service provider. The contractor, Sirondharraj, a resident of the Sri Lankan refugee camp near Puzhal, and workers Sanujan and Surya came to clean the house.

When they were cleaning, Sanujan suffered an electric shock when he accidentally touched a live wire with a wet cloth. He was rushed to a private hospital but was pronounced brought dead. The Kolathur police sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. 

