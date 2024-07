A youth was electrocuted when he tried to repair an electric bulb near Poonamallee on Sunday. The Avadi police said Navin Kumar, 24, of T.R.R. Nagar in Kattupakkam was constructing a new house in the locality. When he was repairing a light bulb, he received an electric shock. His family members rushed him to the Government Poonamallee Hospital, where he was pronounced brought dead.

