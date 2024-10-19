Youth electrocuted at grandfather’s funeral

A 25-year-old man was electrocuted while fixing an electrical lamp to the shamiana put up in front of his ancestral house for the funeral of his grandfather in Senneerkuppam, near Poonamallee.

The victim has been identified as G. Saravanan, a private firm staff and his father Gopalakrishnan works as a Sub-Inspector of Police. His grandfather Chokkalingam, who was living in their ancestral house at Senneerkuppam, died on Thursday due to age-related illness. To attend the funeral ceremony, Gopalakrishnan and his family went to his father’s house in Poonamallee. Saravanan got electrocuted after he came in contact with a snapped live cable when he was trying to fix an electric lamp to a holder attached to the shamiana.

Saravanan was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Poonamallee police have registered a case, and are further investigating.