Youth electrocuted as he cuts power cable instead of telephone cable

March 20, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old youth was electrocuted when he, along with his associate, attempted to steal an underground live cable mistaking it to be telephone cable.

Manikandan of Kannappar Thidal and his associate Senthilkumar, 40, of Pulianthope were working at a scrap yard in Moore Market Complex. They stepped into a pit near Salt Quarters to steal the cable. When they attempted to cut the cable using a hacksaw blade, Manikandan was electrocuted and Senthilkumar was critically injured. Locals rescued them after suspending the power supply.

