Youth drowns in pond in Ennore

March 15, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

He and eight of his friends had gone there to shoot videos and take selfies

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old boy drowned after accidentally falling into a pond near a private firm at Ernavur Kuppam in Ennore while recording a video for his Instagram page on Thursday. The police identified the victim as Kiran Raj, of Tondiarpet, who worked as a welder. He had the habit of posting videos on social media. He and eight friends went to the pond to record videos and take selfies. They left the place after people warned them about the danger. Later, the group realised that one of them was missing and went back to the pond to check. They found Kiran Raj’s body floating in the water. The Ennore police recovered the body and investigated.

