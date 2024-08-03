Youth drowns in lake while trying to escape attackers

A 23-year-old youth drowned in a lake in Ambattur while he was trying to escape from attackers.

The youth has been identified as Rajesh, 23, of Attipattu near Ambattur who was an AC mechanic. On Tuesday night, he left his house to visit his friends but did not return home. His wife lodged a police complaint and a case was registered. On Thursday morning, the youth’s body was found floating in the Ambattur Lake.

On enquiry with his friends, police found that there was conflict between Rajesh and his friend Murthy over selling ganja in the locality. On Tuesday night, Rajesh was walking along the bank of lake when Murthy and his gang waylaid him. As the gang started attacking him, he jumped into the water and tried to escape. After seeing Rajesh jump, the gang fled the spot,” a police officer said.

The police suspect that Rajesh went into deeper parts of the lake and drowned. After recovering the body, the police arrested Murthy 32, Yuvaraj 19, Kumar 22, Sivakumar, 23, and Saravanan, 27, under the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.