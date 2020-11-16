Youth drowns in bid to save four children

CHENNAI

16 November 2020 01:21 IST

Four children, aged between 13 and 17, were feared drowned in the sea near the Kasimedu fishing harbour on Sunday. They were pulled in by strong currents after they stepped into the water to play.

Arulraj, 19, who attempted to save them, drowned. Later, his body washed ashore. He was a resident of Kappal Bola Street at Old Washermenpet.

The incident occurred during a visit to the beach by three families from the same locality. The parents were sitting on the shore, while the children, including Arulraj’s sister Durga, 17, Vishnu, 14, and twins Margaret and Martin, 13, were playing in the water. On seeing the four in trouble, Arulraj jumped into the water to save them. But all of them went missing.

Advertising

Advertising

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Tondiarpet and Royapuram began a rescue operation. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Washermenpet, G. Subbulakshmi monitored the operation, and fishermen joined the effort. Since it was pitch-dark, the operation was suspended. It will resume in the morning, sources said.