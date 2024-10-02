GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth drowns in a pond in Taramani

Published - October 02, 2024 10:16 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old man drowned in a temple pond in Taramani on Tuesday.

City police said Prakash, a resident of Agatheeswarar Street, was working as a painter. On Tuesday, he and his friends consumed liquor and went swimming in the pond located opposite the Taramani bus terminus at night. As his friends were swimming, Prakash, in an inebriated condition and unable to swim, drowned in the pond. 

His friends informed the Taramani police who, in turn, alerted the fire stations in Thiruvanmiyur and Velachery. Fire station personnel recovered the body and sent it to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a postmortem. 

