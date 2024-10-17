GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth drowns at sea off Marina beach

He was washed away by a strong wave when playing in the water with his friends

Published - October 17, 2024 06:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A youth drowned in the Bay of Bengal off Marina beach on Thursday. The police identified the victim as A. Kaviarasu, 20, a third-year BA English student at a private college in Mylapore. On Thursday, he and his friends had come to the beach. As they were playing in the water, Kaviarasu was washed away by a strong wave. His friends attempted to rescue him, but failed. They alerted a beach patrol team and the Marina police. Even as the rescue operation was under way, Kaviarasu washed ashore nearby. He was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The Marina police registered a case and sent the body for a post-mortem.

