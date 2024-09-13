GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth drowned and killed after being pushed by his friends in Nanmangalam lake

Published - September 13, 2024 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Medavakkam police have arrested five persons in connection with the death of a 24-year-old youth of Perumbakkam, who drowned in the Nanmangalam lake last month. 

A senior official of the Tambaram police commissionerate said Vittal Pandurangan was a resident of Ezhil Nagar. He went missing from his house on August 7 and so his mother preferred a man-missing petition to the Commissioner, Abin Dinesh Modak. Based on his directions, the Medavakkam police filed a man-missing complaint since Pandurangan’s last cell phone signal was recorded in Nanmangalam lake.

A special police team was formed which after investigation found that Pandurangan, along with his five friends, had gone to the Nanmangalam lake and consumed liquor. Meanwhile, Pandurangan and the others had a fight, in which they hit him and pushed him into the lake. He drowned in the waterbody and the five persons fled the scene. The police have seized the phone belonging to Pandurangan and a search is on in the lake to recover his body. 

