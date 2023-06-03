ADVERTISEMENT

Youth dies while dancing at marriage reception in Mogappair

June 03, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - CHENNAI

The post-mortem report suggested that he died of a sudden cardiac arrest

The Hindu Bureau

A youth suddenly collapsed and died while dancing at a marriage reception in Mogappair on Wednesday. The police identified the victim as Mani Prasad, 22, a software engineer from Chitlapakkam near Tambaram. He and his friends were at the marriage reception of a female colleague in Mogappair. While they were dancing to the tune of a high-decibel orchestra, Mani collapsed and vomited blood. He was declared dead when his friends rushed him to a hospital. The Nolambur police have registered a case and investigated. The post-mortem report suggested that he died of a sudden cardiac arrest.

