ADVERTISEMENT

Youth dies of overdose of painkillers

May 19, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old youth died after he took an overdose of painkiller tablets in Pulianthope on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Sanjay, 18, from Pulianthope who dropped out of college last year after the death of his parents. He was staying with his grandmother in Pattalam market. On Thursday night, he was found unconscious on a platform near the market. When the police reached the spot, they recovered a few syringes and painkiller tablets lying around him and took him to the Government Stanley Hospital where he was declared dead.

The police suspect that he had taken an overdose of painkillers. The tablets were dissolved in water and injected into the bloodstream, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US