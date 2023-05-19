Youth dies of overdose of painkillers

May 19, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

An 18-year-old youth died after he took an overdose of painkiller tablets in Pulianthope on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Sanjay, 18, from Pulianthope who dropped out of college last year after the death of his parents. He was staying with his grandmother in Pattalam market. On Thursday night, he was found unconscious on a platform near the market. When the police reached the spot, they recovered a few syringes and painkiller tablets lying around him and took him to the Government Stanley Hospital where he was declared dead.

The police suspect that he had taken an overdose of painkillers. The tablets were dissolved in water and injected into the bloodstream, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT