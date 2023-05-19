HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth dies of overdose of painkillers

May 19, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old youth died after he took an overdose of painkiller tablets in Pulianthope on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Sanjay, 18, from Pulianthope who dropped out of college last year after the death of his parents. He was staying with his grandmother in Pattalam market. On Thursday night, he was found unconscious on a platform near the market. When the police reached the spot, they recovered a few syringes and painkiller tablets lying around him and took him to the Government Stanley Hospital where he was declared dead.

The police suspect that he had taken an overdose of painkillers. The tablets were dissolved in water and injected into the bloodstream, the police said.

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.