ADVERTISEMENT

Youth dies in road accident in Velachery

Published - November 02, 2024 02:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old man died in a road accident after he accidentally lost control over his car and rammed it into a median in Velachery, Chennai, on Thursday (October 31, 2024) night. Two other men who were in the car suffered injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased has been identified as K. Lithish of Raja Annamalaipuram. He was a third-year student at a private college near Kelambakkam. His father Karthick is a television actor.

On Thursday evening, Lithish and two of his friends went to play cricket at Medavakkam by car. Around 8.30 p.m., as they were driving towards Taramani from Velachery, he lost control of the wheel near the Vijayanagar bus stand junction, reportedly due to rash driving, and rammed the car into a median.

Passersby rushed the trio to a private hospital nearby. While Lithish was declared dead, the others were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US