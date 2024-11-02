GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth dies in road accident in Velachery

Published - November 02, 2024 02:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old man died in a road accident after he accidentally lost control over his car and rammed it into a median in Velachery, Chennai, on Thursday (October 31, 2024) night. Two other men who were in the car suffered injuries.

The deceased has been identified as K. Lithish of Raja Annamalaipuram. He was a third-year student at a private college near Kelambakkam. His father Karthick is a television actor.

On Thursday evening, Lithish and two of his friends went to play cricket at Medavakkam by car. Around 8.30 p.m., as they were driving towards Taramani from Velachery, he lost control of the wheel near the Vijayanagar bus stand junction, reportedly due to rash driving, and rammed the car into a median.

Passersby rushed the trio to a private hospital nearby. While Lithish was declared dead, the others were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Published - November 02, 2024 02:24 pm IST

road accident / accident (general) / Chennai

