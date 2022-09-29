Chennai youth dies days after being taken for police enquiry, judicial probe ordered

Police sources said the victim was involved in damaging the window glass of a railway employee’s residence in Otteri police station limits

R. Sivaraman CHENNAI
September 29, 2022 14:20 IST

Akash, 20, from Ayanavaram in Chennai | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 20-year-old youth died in hospital on Wednesday night after he was taken to Otteri police station for inquiry. Police, however, made it clear that the death was not due to any custodial torture. 

The victim has been identified as Akash, 20, of Ayanavaram who had 11 criminal cases against him for offences including robbery, theft and assault. He was in the list of 'C' category rowdies. 

Police sources said Mr. Akash was involved in damaging the window glass of a railway employee’s residence in Otteri police station limits. On September 21, he was taken by police for enquiry from his girlfriend's house.

A senior police officer said, "When he was taken to the police station, he was drunk. He had taken alcohol along with nitrazepam tablets for extra intoxication. He was allowed to go with his sister after getting a written undertaking from him that he would appear on the next day. However, the family took him and admitted to Government Kilpauk Hospital after he took an overdose." 

"There is no excess on part of the police and the family itself admitted him to the hospital," police sources said. He died late night on Wednesday.

However, a probe by a judicial magistrate has been ordered into the death of the youth. 

