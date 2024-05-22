ADVERTISEMENT

Youth dies after speeding car hitting in midnight 

Published - May 22, 2024 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old youth died after a speeding car hit him while he was crossing EVR Salai near Kilpauk on Tuesday midnight.

Police sources said the car was speeding from Central towards Koyambedu direction. The victim, identified as David alias Akash, 26, of Pullapuram, was walking in a drunk state on EVR salai in the odd hours when the car bumped him. In the impact, he was thrown to the opposite direction of the road. The car sped fast without stopping. A police constable attached to the Intelligence unit of the city police alerted the traffic control room.

The Traffic Police personnel who were on duty stopped the car near Aminjikarai and brought it to the spot. The residents who gathered on the road attacked the car. Police arrested one Ajim of Ranipet, for driving the car and causing the victim’s death. The Annasalai Police have registered a case and are investigating.

