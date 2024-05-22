GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Youth dies after speeding car hitting in midnight 

Published - May 22, 2024 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old youth died after a speeding car hit him while he was crossing EVR Salai near Kilpauk on Tuesday midnight.

Police sources said the car was speeding from Central towards Koyambedu direction. The victim, identified as David alias Akash, 26, of Pullapuram, was walking in a drunk state on EVR salai in the odd hours when the car bumped him. In the impact, he was thrown to the opposite direction of the road. The car sped fast without stopping. A police constable attached to the Intelligence unit of the city police alerted the traffic control room.

The Traffic Police personnel who were on duty stopped the car near Aminjikarai and brought it to the spot. The residents who gathered on the road attacked the car. Police arrested one Ajim of Ranipet, for driving the car and causing the victim’s death. The Annasalai Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.