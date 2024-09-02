GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth dies after ramming bike into car to avoid cow crossing road near Vandalur 

Published - September 02, 2024 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old motorist died in a road accident near Vandalur while trying to avoid hitting a stray cattle that landed in front of his bike. He attempted to swerve the two-wheeler he was riding to avoid the cow, but crashed into a car coming in the opposite direction.

The victim has been identified as S. Nivas, a resident of Sembakkam near Vandalur. On Sunday, Nivas was riding his bike along the Nellikuppam Road towards Guduvanchery when the cow crossed the road suddenly.

On information, the police recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem. A case has been registered by the Traffic Investigation Police, Potheri and an inquiry is on.

