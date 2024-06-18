ADVERTISEMENT

Youth dies after hitting median in Tiruvottiyur

Published - June 18, 2024 10:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police says the victim had met with an accident while riding a motorcycle a year ago, and had only recovered recently

The Hindu Bureau

Abdul Sajeeth | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A youth died on Tuesday after hitting a median while driving a motorbike in Tiruvottiyur.

The youth has been identified as Abdul Sajeeth, 19, of Thiyagarayapuram, Tiruvottiyur. His father had bought him a new high-end motorbike 10 days ago. When he was riding the bike rashly on Ennore Expressway on Monday evening, he lost control of the two-wheeler near Sadanandapuram and hit the median. In the impact, Abdul was thrown off the vehicle and injured his head.

The Traffic Investigation police, Tiruvottiyur, rushed him to the Government Stanley Hospital, where he died on Tuesday morning.

The police said Abdul had met with an accident while riding a motorcycle a year ago. He had recovered six months ago and had insisted that his parents buy him a new bike.

