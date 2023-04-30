HamberMenu
Youth dies after falling into sambar vessel at a marriage hall in Chennai

The college student was doing part time work for a catering unit

April 30, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old college student, who suffered serious burns while doing catering service in a marriage function near Ponneri, died on Sunday. The victim, identified as Satish, was a resident of Athipattu Pudhu Nagar.

A police official of Tiruvallur district said Satish, who was studying in a private college, was working part time for a catering service. Last Sunday while he and others were about to serve food, he fell into a big vessel in which sambar was being prepared.

Immediately, the co-workers rushed Satish to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

The Minjur police handed over the body to the family after post-mortem was conducted.

