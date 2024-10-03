GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth dies after accidentally falling from speeding train in Saidapet 

Published - October 03, 2024 10:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old youth died after accidentally falling from a speeding express train at the Saidapet Railway Station on Wednesday afternoon while he was sitting on the footboard of a compartment. Police said he lost his balance and went under the wheels of the train.

The victim has been identified as P. Balamurugan, 24, of Kattumannarkoil, Cuddalore district. He was travelling in the general compartment of the Vaigai Express and around 2:30 pm, as the train was crossing Saidapet Station, Balamurugan fell off. As he fell, he slid for a few metres on the platform due to the speed of the train and then fell onto the track and was run over. He was crushed to death on the spot. The Government Railway Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

