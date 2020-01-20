Youth detained

A youth was briefly detained at the Chennai airport, ahead of the arrival of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday.
Around 10.15 a.m., the youth was waiting outside the arrival hall of the domestic terminal, when the police enquired why he was waiting. An argument ensued, and the youth was detained. There were reports that he was shouting “No CAA, No NRC”, but the police denied them.
