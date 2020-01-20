Chennai

Youth detained

more-in

A youth was briefly detained at the Chennai airport, ahead of the arrival of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday.

Around 10.15 a.m., the youth was waiting outside the arrival hall of the domestic terminal, when the police enquired why he was waiting. An argument ensued, and the youth was detained. There were reports that he was shouting “No CAA, No NRC”, but the police denied them.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 2:37:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/youth-detained/article30603029.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY