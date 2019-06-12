Chennai

Youth booked for kidnap, rape of minor

A minor girl was kidnapped and raped by a 22-year-old from Arakkonam, the police said. The 13-year-old victim was from Arumbakkam.

The girl had left home on May 30 but failed to return. Her mother lodged a complaint with the police. When she returned, she was accompanied by a youth. The police identified him as Azharuddin. He had befriended her on social media and when they met, he took her to his native place and raped her. Azharuddin was arrested by the All-Women Police, Thousand Lights.

