Youth booked for attacking wife in public in Koyambedu

April 28, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Koyambedu police booked a case against Roshan, 26, of Washermenpet, after a video of him attacking his wife in public on Friday went viral. When the couple were riding on a bike near the grade separator in Koyambedu, an argument broke out between them. Roshan, who was riding the bike, attacked his wife, who was riding pillion, with his helmet. After she fainted, passers-by intervened and pacified him. He rode away with her after she regained consciousness. A passer-by, who had recorded the incident on video, lodged an online police complaint. Following this, the video of the incident went viral on social media and messaging platforms. Following this, the police traced Roshan and detained him.

