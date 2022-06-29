Youth asphyxiates while cleaning sewer in Madhavaram

Another worker in critical condition

A 26-year-old was asphyxiated while cleaning a sewer line in Madhavaram and another worker has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

Police sources said the victim had been identified as Nelson, a native of Thanjavur. He and his friend Ravikumar, 40, also from Thanjavur, worked with a private contractor Prakash, 53, who owned a hydro-jet machine.

On Tuesday, the two workers went with the machine to remove a block in a sewer line on Muthumariamman Koil Street. Nelson entered the underground pipe and collapsed inside. Mr. Ravikumar also fainted while attempting to rescue him.

Nelson died on the spot while Mr. Ravikumar was rescued and admitted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, the Madhavaram police booked a case under Sections 304A (Causing death due to negligence) and provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act. The police arrested Prakash and Vinish, 33, who is a supervisor.