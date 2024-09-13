ADVERTISEMENT

Youth arrested under POCSO Act

Published - September 13, 2024 07:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Koyambedu All Women Police have arrested a 27-year-old youth under the POCSO Act for attempting to sexually assault a minor girl on Thursday night. 

The police sources said M. Prabhu, a resident of Nerkundram, was employed with a film unit. On Thursday night, Prabhu consumed liquor and attempted to sexually assault a minor girl residing next to his house. However, the girl escaped and informed about the incident to her parents who along with the neighbours caught hold of Prabhu and alerted the police. 

The police team, after investigation, arrested Prabhu, under two sections of the POCSO Act.

ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress -1098.

