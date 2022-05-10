Youth arrested under POCSO Act

May 10, 2022 21:26 IST

The all-women police, Teynampet, has arrested a 20-year-old youth for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

The police said the victim studied Class VIII. Her parents lodged a complaint alleging that their daughter went missing on Friday. The police analysed the call records of a mobile phone used by the victim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Investigation disclosed that she had gone with S. Umapathi, who she was acquainted with on social media. The police traced them to Pammal and rescued the girl. The police said the youth took her to his place and sexually assaulted her.

The police arrested Umapathi, of Pammal, who was a salesperson at a furniture shop in T. Nagar. He was booked under Section 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and other provision of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.