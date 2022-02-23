Youth arrested under POCSO Act in Thirumangalam

He sexually assaulted the victim after promising to marry her

The Thirumangalam all-women police have arrested a 20-year-old for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl on Wednesday.

A police official said a case was filed a few days ago by the mother of the victim after she was found to be pregnant when she was taken to the hospital for a medical check-up.

During investigation, the police found that C. Saran alias Saranraj had sexually assaulted the minor girl on the promise of marrying her. The police arrested the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was later produced before a judicial magistrate and remanded.

(ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress - 1098)