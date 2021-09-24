Chennai

Youth arrested under POCSO Act in Ayapakkam

The Poonamalee all-women police have arrested a 21-year-old man and rescued a minor girl from him on Thursday.

The accused, identified as B. Venkatesan, has been detained under the POCSO Act for sexually harassing the girl.

The police said a missing person complaint was lodged by the girl’s parents with the Thiruverkadu police on September 16.

On investigating, the police found that the girl was taken by a man who promised to marry her.

Personnel from the Thiruverkadu police station transferred the complaint to the Poonamalee all-women station, who traced Venkatesan and the girl to Anjugam Nagar in Ayapakkam.

The police rescued the girl and arrested the accused.

The accused was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.


Comments
