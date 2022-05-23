Youth arrested on rape charge
He recorded the criminal act and threatened to upload it online if the victim went to the police
The All Women Police, Adyar, have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping a 42-year-old woman.
The police said when the victim returned home from work on Friday, the assailant barged into her house and raped her brandishing a knife. He gagged her and recorded the crime on his mobile phone. He left the house after threatening to upload the clip online if she went to the police. Undeterred by the threat, the woman lodged a complaint with All Women Police, Adyar.
The police arrested the assailant who was identified as S. Vishal, 20, of Triplicane. The police seized a mobile phone from him. Later, he was remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a court.
