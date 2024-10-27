ADVERTISEMENT

Youth arrested on drug possession charge at hotel in Nungambakkam

Published - October 27, 2024 06:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nungambakkam police arrested a youth for possessing cocaine and ganja and vandalising a room at a hotel in Nungambakkam on Saturday night. A senior police official said M. Abdullah, 25, a businessman from Varalakshmi Nagar in Maduravoyal, had booked a room at the hotel and made a ruckus near the swimming pool in an inebriated condition. After the staff helped him to his room, Abdullah became angry and vandalised the room. The staff alerted the police, who searched Abdullah’s room and found ganja and cocaine.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US