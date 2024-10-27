Youth arrested on drug possession charge at hotel in Nungambakkam

The Nungambakkam police arrested a youth for possessing cocaine and ganja and vandalising a room at a hotel in Nungambakkam on Saturday night. A senior police official said M. Abdullah, 25, a businessman from Varalakshmi Nagar in Maduravoyal, had booked a room at the hotel and made a ruckus near the swimming pool in an inebriated condition. After the staff helped him to his room, Abdullah became angry and vandalised the room. The staff alerted the police, who searched Abdullah’s room and found ganja and cocaine.